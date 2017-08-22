Bribery cases on rise within Armenian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian soldier Karik Tigranovich Avedisyan gave $700 in bribe in order to be appointed to the communications division.

Report informs that the incident was recorded in one of the military units of the hostile army located in the direction of Aghdara region under Armenian occupation.

According to the information, the same fact happened in another military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces. This caused a serious concern among parents. As a result, the country's military police started investigating one of them based on the claim.

The investigation revealed that a bribe was offered to the official of the regiment (named Ohan) by a soldier who served as a driver to locate him from to more convenient place in the frontline section.

News.Az

