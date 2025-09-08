BRICS leaders to convene online in emergency summit

The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time (midday GMT) via video link. A meeting with Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stands next on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s agenda for Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier reports said Brazil decided to convene a virtual BRICS summit to discuss threats being posed to multipolarity and the grouping’s response to US tariffs and sanctions.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part. The participation in the summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, too, has been confirmed. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.