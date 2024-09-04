BRICS to review Türkiye’s membership bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on Wednesday confirmed that BRICS countries will review Türkiye’s application for a full-pledged membership in the group.

“Türkiye has applied for full membership [in BRICS]. We will consider it,” Ushakov told journalists, News.Az reports citing Russian media. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of emerging economies in January. It plans to hold 250 events in 11 Russian regions, culminating in the 16th BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24.BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.It is worth noting that Azerbaijan also formally applied for BRICS membership.

News.Az