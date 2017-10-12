Briefing on settlement of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh due in Helsinki

+ ↺ − 16 px

A briefing on the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will be held in Helsinki.

The Helsinki Commission will hold a briefing on October 18

According to the website of the Commission, two former US co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group, Kevin Cavanaugh and James Warlick, will take part in the briefing on the "role of the US and the OSCE in resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh."

The event will also be attended by independent experts who will assess the current situation in the conflict zone, the format of the Minsk Group and the prospects for achieving sustainable peace.

