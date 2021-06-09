Bright musical march dedicated to EURO 2020 on the streets of Baku (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, residents of the capital witnessed a striking musical march dedicated to EURO 2020.



Correspondent of News.Az reported from the spot that the actors of the costumed march presented the flags of participating countries, as well as their paraphernalia. The spectators were able to recognize their favorite characters among the participants of the march and get acquainted with the interesting costumes.



It should be noted, that the Azerbaijani capital will host three Group A matches and one UEFA EURO 2020 quarterfinals.



News.Az presents the video footages:

News.Az