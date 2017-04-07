Bright new British films in Baku for British Film Spring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British Council Azerbaijan in cooperation with the British Embassy Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre has announced the third British Film Spring, bringing the best and brightest new UK films to an Azerbaijan audience from April 28 to May 4.

The 2017 festival will screen six remarkable and very diverse films by and about women including Adult Life Skills; I, Daniel Blake; Burn, Burn, Burn; The Levelling; This Beautiful Fantastic and Ethel & Ernest. The opening film of this year will be the award-winning comedy Adult Life Skills by Rachel Tunnard, and will be subtitled in Azerbaijani, according to AzerTag.

On the occasion of the third British Film Spring in Azerbaijan, Elizabeth White, Director British Council Azerbaijan, stated: “This year’s British Film Spring has a selection of really interesting new films – I hope that Baku audiences get to see all these great films. What we want is to UK films and filmmakers with Azerbaijani audiences, profiling innovation, diversity and excellence and seeking opportunities for creative exchange.”

British Ambassador Dr Carole Crofts commented: “The British Embassy is delighted to support the British Film Spring, and personally I am really looking forward to seeing the different ways that contemporary women directors and producers reflect the delights and challenges of the lives we lead.”

The British Council in partnership with the British Embassy Baku and NarimanFilm production company will also be organising a five day workshop on 24 - 28 April for Azerbaijani scriptwriters at Nizami Cinema Centre. The project aims to strengthen professional competencies and skills of scriptwriters in Azerbaijan through a training programme run by UK specialist Paul Fraser, the scriptwriter of Adult Life Skills. More than 20 scriptwriters from Azerbaijan will be encouraged to share their knowledge and experience and to discuss ways of working that may be new to them and investigate new collaboration models from a range of innovative UK perspectives.

The venue of the festival will be Nizami Cinema Centre. Tickets cost 2 AZN and are available at box offices of Nizami Cinema Centre.

News.Az

