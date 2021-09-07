Bright victory in Second Karabakh War must play key role in educating young people – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s bright and historic victory in the Second Karabakh War must play the key role in educating young people, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Farid Gayibov due to his appointment as Minister of Youth and Sports.

The head of state stressed the importance of educating youth on the basis of traditional values.

“Traditional values are our main pillar in both schools and families. Azerbaijani values, our national values are the main principle for us, and the young generation must be educated in this spirit, in the national spirit, in the spirit of patriotism. The younger generation must be free of all negative external influences, and there should be educational work to achieve this. Young people must be educated, knowledgeable and, at the same time, they should be attached to our national culture. They must understand our national values, keep them alive, and very serious work must be done in this direction. Because there are processes of globalization in the present-day world, and in some cases, foreign circles choose young people as a target. In other words, efforts are being made to deceive and mislead young people. We are seeing this and, of course, this must be prevented,” he said.

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan’s bright and historic victory in the Second Karabakh War must play a key role in educating young people.

“Every single day of the 44-day war is dear to us. The memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland is dear and sacred to us, and young people should be educated on the basis of these examples. Our young people will grow up as representatives of a victorious nation. This has a great moral and psychological meaning. Azerbaijan was a country under occupation for many years. We, the Azerbaijanis, lived as a people expelled from our homeland by the enemy, we lived in suffering, we experienced both physical and spiritual torment. But we put an end to it. From now on, we will forever live as a victorious people, as a victorious country, as a proud people. Your ministry has a great responsibility to keep this glorious history alive, to protect it and to educate the youth on the basis of that,” the head of state added.

News.Az