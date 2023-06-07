Bringing Azerbaijan and Armenia closer together remains priority for Russia - Maria Zakharova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bringing Azerbaijan and Armenia closer together is always a priority for Russia, Head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, News.az reports.

She noted that Russia is ready to further contribute in every possible way to the development of sustainable and balanced solution.

"As for the topic of unblocking communications in the region, it is being worked out in detail by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is the competence of the relevant representatives," she said.

