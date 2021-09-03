Britain is distributing coronavirus vaccines to climate talks delegates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to delegates attending next month’s global climate talks who cannot deliver them at home, with the first shots to be delivered next week, Reuters reports.

The COP26 conference, postponed since last year, takes place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

Delegates from more than 190 countries usually attend the annual talks, but with many countries still battling the novel coronavirus, climate and health experts have said as poor countries struggle to access COVID-19 vaccines It can be difficult to do.

British COP26 envoy John Merton said on Twitter on Friday: “Vaccines are shipping and vaccinations will begin next week from mid-October to mid-September before COP26 in October.”

He did not specify where the vaccines would be sent or how many were being sent.

Britain said in June that it would offer vaccines to those who need them, but some civil society groups have raised concerns that the two-times are running out before the convention begins.

The talks aim to promote more ambitious commitments by countries to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to keep global average temperature rise below 2 °C during this century, in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

News.Az





News.Az