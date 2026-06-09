Britain opens formal review of Paramount’s $110 billion Warner Bros deal
- 09 Jun 2026 15:29
- 09 Jun 2026 15:33
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Britain has launched a formal review of Paramount’s proposed $110 billion deal involving Warner Bros, marking a new regulatory step in one of the largest media transactions under scrutiny.
The assessment will examine potential impacts of the deal on competition and the wider media landscape, as authorities evaluate whether the merger raises concerns under UK regulatory standards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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The review adds to growing international oversight of major consolidation moves in the global entertainment industry, where regulators are increasingly cautious about the scale and influence of large media combinations involving companies such as Paramount and Warner Bros.
By Leyla Şirinova