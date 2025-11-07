Britain removes sanctions on Syria’s president, EU likely to follow

Britain has lifted sanctions on Syria's president, with the EU expected to follow suit.

Britain stated in a notice on its government's website that it was also lifting sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister, Anas Khattab, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Both men had formerly been subject to financial sanctions targeted at the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

A European Union spokesperson said on Friday the UN decision would be reflected in EU measures.

Britain lifted some sanctions on Syria in April, while the bloc lifted its economic sanctions in May, but restrictions related to arms and security remain in place.

"We remain committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians," a European Commission spokesperson said.

Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, became Syria's president in January after insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive.

Sharaa, once a senior figure in HTS and previously affiliated with al-Qaeda, was sanctioned by the UN and Britain in 2014, which included a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The UN Security Council lifted those measures on Thursday, citing a lack of active ties between HTS and al-Qaeda. The move came ahead of Sharaa's planned meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Syrian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, which is not a working day in Syria.

News.Az