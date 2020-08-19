Yandex metrika counter

Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

  • World
  • Share
Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pandemic, said health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, Reuters reports. 

"This is a really, really important drive that we have across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing," Hancock told BBC radio.

"We'll ramp it up, certainly over the remainder of this year."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      