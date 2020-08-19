Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pandemic, said health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

"This is a really, really important drive that we have across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing," Hancock told BBC radio.

"We'll ramp it up, certainly over the remainder of this year."

News.Az