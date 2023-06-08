Britain to host first global summit on artificial intelligence safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain will host a global summit on artificial intelligence safety later this year and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the technology at their Thursday meeting, the UK government said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The summit will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action, the British government said in a statement. No date was given for the event.

