Britain to pull UK staff from embassy in Iran

Britain announced on Friday that it is temporarily withdrawing UK staff from its embassy in Iran due to the current security situation.

"We have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," Britain said on its travel advice website page for Iran, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Israel and Iran have been in conflict since last week after Israel launched military strikes on Iran, which retaliated with waves of missiles.

British foreign minister David Lammy has been urging the two sides to find a diplomatic solution and is in Geneva on Friday for nuclear talks with Iran and European counterparts.

News.Az