Britain to send Stormer armored missile launchers to Ukraine

Britain to send Stormer armored missile launchers to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain will supply Stormer armored missile launchers to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing The Sun newspaper.

Experts hailed Stormer missile launchers as ‘the best kit’ yet sent to Ukraine by any Western power.

The 13-ton, high-tech launchers can be loaded on to C-17 transport planes and flown to the war in days.

They only need a crew of three — a driver, commander and gunner.

News.Az