Britain will continue to support Ukraine militarily, Ambassador says

"We will support Ukraine until the Russian occupation is stopped, this occupation is prevented and Ukraine restores its territorial integrity," said British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp, News.az reports.

"I am not a military expert, but Ukraine could suppress Russian forces in Kyiv, the north of the country, and Kharkiv. I think that Ukraine has achieved positive results in recent weeks. At present, it is difficult to assess the location of the war and the exact consequences. We will see this in the coming months. Britain will continue to support Ukraine militarily. "We support Ukraine not only militarily, but also humanitarian," the diplomat said.

The ambassador noted that Britain highly appreciates Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.

News.Az