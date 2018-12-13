Britain’s May survives no-confidence vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Theresa May fought off a challenge to her leadership Wednesday after members of her Conservative Party sought to oust her in a no-confidence vote, Anadoly Agency reports.

With 200 members of Parliament supporting her in the closed ballot, May will be safe from another vote of no confidence for one year. She won by a majority of 83, with 117 MPs voting against.

The opposition Labour Party can still launch a no-confidence vote on her government, though they have stated that now is not the time for one.

“The result of the ballot this evening is that the parliamentary party does have confidence,” said Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, the governing body of the Conservative Party.

Brady had received 48 letters requesting a vote of no confidence.

May has also stated that she will not contest the 2022 general election, saying her aim is to “get on with the job of delivering Brexit”.

News.Az

