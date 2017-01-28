British actor John Hurt dead at 77

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renown British actor Sir John Vincent Hurt has died at the age of 77, Sputnik reported.

Hurt, known for his roles in "The Elephant Man" and "Alien" died on Friday, The Hollywood Reporter said, without giving the exact circumstances of his death.

Hurt had suffered from pancreatic cancer. He announced that he had been diagnosed with it in the summer of 2015, but, according to Vanity Fair, the actor said that he had been cleared of cancer in October of that same year.

The British actor received a Golden Globe award for his appearance in "Midnight Express" in 1978. Hurt also played in "V for Vendetta," the Harry Potter movie series, the Hellboy movies and was known for his television roles, including in "Doctor Who."

The actor also won four BAFTA awards.

John Hurt was knighted in 2015 for his services to drama.

