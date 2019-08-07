British Airways IT problems cause flight cancellations and delays

British Airways IT problems cause flight cancellations and delays

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of passengers were left waiting on flights across Europe on Wednesday after a major systems outage at British Airways caused delays and cancellations, Euronews reported.

The IT failure — the latest in a series of similar problems at the airline — crippled check-in desks and left ground staff unable to dispatch flights.

Dozens of short-haul flights to or from the airline's bases at London Heathrow and London Gatwick were cancelled while many long-haul flights were delayed.

“We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures,” the airline told customers, urging them to “allow extra time at the airport."

Many passengers had already boarded and were waiting to take off when the problems began.

It was not clear when the failure, affecting the airline's customised 'FLY' software, would be resolved.

Tens of thousands of customers were affected when the airline suffered a total systems outage lasting several days in 2017.

News.Az

News.Az