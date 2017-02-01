British American Tobacco opens office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

British American Tobacco has opened a representative office in Azerbaijan, Vergiler newspaper of the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry reported Feb. 1.

The office passed the state registration through the “single window” system of the Ministry of Taxes in November 2016, Trend reports.

Kakhaber Benidze, citizen of Georgia, is the company’s official representative in Azerbaijan.

British American Tobacco was founded in 1902 and is one of the world’s leading multinational companies, selling more than 200 brands in over 200 markets.

News.Az

