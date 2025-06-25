British company to draft master plan for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK architecture and urban design firm Chapman Taylor has been appointed to develop the Master Plan for Azerbaijan's city of Nakhchivan.

This landmark project is a key component of the State Program on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Marcelina Zielinska, Director at Chapman Taylor, shared some initial insights about the project.

Having visited Nakhchivan several times, Zielinska described the city as clean and peaceful, adding that the opening of the Zangezur corridor will bring even more visitors to Nakhchivan in the future.

“We believe Nakhchivan has the potential to accommodate perhaps twice its current population. Realistically, the city needs to grow and expand. Therefore, our primary objective is to enhance the city’s infrastructure and overall capacity. Expanding the city's scope and administrative boundaries is also part of the plan,” she noted.

Zielinska said that plans are being developed for the construction of new administrative buildings in the central areas of Nakhchivan. “Considering the projected population growth, it will be necessary to build new residential complexes to accommodate both future settlers and current residents. For this reason, we also plan to develop infrastructure to ensure more comfortable living conditions and improved leisure opportunities for the population,” she added.

She emphasized that the city has significant potential to increase its green spaces. Protecting the environment is a top priority of the project, and none of the existing parks in Nakhchivan will be affected. Zielinska recommended expanding green areas, particularly around the Nakhchivanchay Valley and other water basins, to create high-quality recreational spaces for residents.

News.Az