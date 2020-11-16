British driver Hamilton wins 7th Formula 1 title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured the 2020 Formula 1 title in the Turkish Grand Prix with a first-place finish at Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Having sealed the seventh F1 title in Istanbul, British driver Lewis Hamilton finished the 58-lap race at 1:42:19, equaling F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record by winning the seventh Formula 1 title.

Mexico's Sergio Perez was the runner up - 31.633 seconds behind him - while German driver Sebastian Vettel finished in third with 31.960 seconds behind Hamilton.

News.Az