British, Estonian troops blow up bridge near Russia’s border in show of military strength - VIDEO
Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR
British and Estonian troops have demolished a key highway bridge just 120 miles from Russia’s border, sending a clear message of military readiness to Moscow.The Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla motorway was destroyed in a controlled explosion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Estonian forces led the operation, joined by British military engineers stationed in the region as part of NATO’s defence strategy.
The bridge was built during the Soviet era and due to be replaced.
Estonian army blows up bridge in #Tallinn to "practice" war with #Russia#British troops were also involved in the explosion: the goal was "practice in creating barriers in case of war with Russia". Now a new viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway will be built in the… pic.twitter.com/hbuOFZuNNy— News.Az (@news_az) November 15, 2024
However, officials used the opportunity to practise wartime demolition tactics while sending a clear warning to Russia.
Captain Urmas Tonto of the Estonian Defence Forces said: “The demolition of the Kanama viaduct provided an excellent opportunity to practise the controlled demolition of a real structure and to test the unit's professionalism, enhancing our readiness for wartime tasks.
“At the same time, it supported the Transport Administration in improving infrastructure at a major and critical traffic junction.”
The new bridge will cost around £11.5 million and have increased load capacity from 80 tonnes to 360 tonnes.
This will allow NATO to transport heavy military equipment across Estonia and improve the country’s defence.
Estonia is a NATO and EU member and shares a 207-mile border with Russia. It has been reinforcing its defences amid fears of Russian aggression.
Military exercises like this aim to prepare for scenarios where key infrastructure might need to be destroyed to block advancing forces.