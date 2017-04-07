British Film Spring due in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Every year the festival brings the best and brightest new films in contemporary British cinematography to Azerbaijan, the British Council told APA.

The British Council Azerbaijan in cooperation with the British Embassy Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre is proud to announce the third British Film Spring, bringing the best and brightest new UK films to an Azerbaijan audience from 28 April to 4 May 2017.



The 2017 festival includes six films. Among them are Adult Life Skills; I, Daniel Blake; Burn, Burn, Burn; The Levelling; This Beautiful Fantastic; Ethel and Ernest.



The venue of the festival is Nizami Cinema Centre. The tickets cost 2 AZN and will be available at box offices of Nizami Cinema centre.

