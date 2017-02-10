British fleet of attack submarines 'out of action'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Royal Navy’s fleet of attack submarines are all currently out of action, the Sun reports.

Britain’s seven ‘hunter-killer’ vessels are understood to be ‘non-operational’ as they undergo repairs and maintenance, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to sources, the country's Prime Minister Theresa May has been kept in the dark by Defence chiefs.

Sources say the three new Astute class subs are beset by technical problems. Four Trafalgar-class vessels – the Torbay, Trenchant, Talent and Triumph – are ‘on their last legs’. And HMS Ambush is also being repaired after crashing into a tanker near Gibraltar last year.

HMS Astute is the only vessel currently at sea, but it is still "weeks away" from active service.

But the UK’s Vanguard-class nuclear submarines are all ready for action, although they carry the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

News.Az

News.Az