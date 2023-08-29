British foreign secretary set to visit China

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, "James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK, will pay an official visit to China on August 30," the ministry said in a statement.

Cleverly will be the first British foreign secretary to visit China in five years.

News.Az