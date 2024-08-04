British intelligence: Russian troops strengthen positions, but losses remain high
Over the past two months, the average daily losses of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine (including killed and wounded) have decreased from a peak of 1,262 in May to 1,140 in July. Nevertheless, the last three months have been the hardest for Russian forces in terms of losses since February 2022.
This is according to the latest update from the UK Ministry of Defense , citing intelligence data, News.Az reports.
"The reduction in the daily average likely indicates that Russian forces are consolidating their positions on the Kharkiv axis. Although this new approach has increased pressure on the front line, effective Ukrainian defense and insufficient training of Russian forces limit their ability to turn tactical successes into larger operational gains," the British intelligence assessment states.
According to the analysis, Russia's casualty rate is likely to remain above 1,000 per day throughout August as Russian forces continue offensive actions on a wide front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.
As News.Az previously reported, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost approximately 581,760 personnel since the start of the invasion, including 1,170 killed and wounded in the past day.
This is according to the latest update from the UK Ministry of Defense , citing intelligence data, News.Az reports.
"The reduction in the daily average likely indicates that Russian forces are consolidating their positions on the Kharkiv axis. Although this new approach has increased pressure on the front line, effective Ukrainian defense and insufficient training of Russian forces limit their ability to turn tactical successes into larger operational gains," the British intelligence assessment states.
According to the analysis, Russia's casualty rate is likely to remain above 1,000 per day throughout August as Russian forces continue offensive actions on a wide front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.
As News.Az previously reported, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost approximately 581,760 personnel since the start of the invasion, including 1,170 killed and wounded in the past day.