British MP: Azerbaijan’s experience in mine clearance can be example for other countries

Azerbaijan’s experience in mine clearance can be an example for other countries, said Matthew Offord, Member of Parliament for Hendon and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Explosive Threats.

The British lawmaker made the remarks while speaking at a panel session held as part of the international conference on "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals" in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Offord stressed that landmines pose a serious threat to the development of countries.

“I appreciate the government of Azerbaijan for including the issue of mine clearance in its national priorities. Demining is essential for the country’s progress. Azerbaijan’s experience in mine clearance can be an example for other countries. I believe that Ukraine will follow the example of Azerbaijan’s road map in demining,” he added.

