British newspaper highlights AI humanoid Sophia's visit to Azerbaijan

UK-based newspaper Daily Mail has highlighted AI humanoid Sophia's recent visit to Azerbaijan.

The AI humanoid Sophia has been granted the world's first robot visa as she embarks on a world tour on behalf of her Hong Kongese creators, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the British newspaper, Sophia was issued the electronic visa upon her arrival at Azerbaijan's Baku International Airport shortly before meeting President Ilham Aliyev.

“The AI celebrity is in Azerbaijan for a tech conference, where she is a keynote speaker. Sophia first emerged two years ago as a super-intelligent human-like head with a realistic face that was able to blink, look from side to side and talk. But the robot's eloquent use of language and intricate facial expressions have stirred suspicion among AI experts, who say Sophia is merely a 'sophisticated puppet',” the newspaper wrote.

“Mr. President, I am pleased to meet with you. Azerbaijan has amazed me,' Sophia said as she met with President Ilham Aliyev in the southern Azerbaijani city of Imishli last week. I have seen Baku's unique architectural style, modern buildings and other technological achievements.”

