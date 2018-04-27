British PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev on winning the presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May.

Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Teresa May congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, APA reports.

Then, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Teresa May, an agreement was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), BP Exploration (Azerbaijan) Limited and the Affiliated Oil Company of SOCAR on joint exploration and development of the prospective block D230 in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The document was signed by the president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and BP's General Director Robert Dudley.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Teresa May for congratulations.

