British soldier dead in training accident in Iraq

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A British soldier has died in a training accident in northern Iraq, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain's Ministry of Defence.

The accident occurred on Sunday during a training exercise involving British Army personnel, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq on Sunday 31 May, 2026, in which a service person from the British Army died," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The soldier's family has been informed and requested a period of grace before further details are released, the spokesperson said.

No further details about the soldier's identity or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available.

News.Az