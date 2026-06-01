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British soldier dead in training accident in Iraq

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British soldier dead in training accident in Iraq
Source: BBC

A British soldier has died in a training accident in northern Iraq, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain's Ministry of Defence.

The accident occurred on Sunday during a training exercise involving British Army personnel, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq on Sunday 31 May, 2026, in which a service person from the British Army died," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The soldier's family has been informed and requested a period of grace before further details are released, the spokesperson said.

No further details about the soldier's identity or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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