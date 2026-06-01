British soldier dead in training accident in Iraq
A British soldier has died in a training accident in northern Iraq, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain's Ministry of Defence.
The accident occurred on Sunday during a training exercise involving British Army personnel, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
"It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq on Sunday 31 May, 2026, in which a service person from the British Army died," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The soldier's family has been informed and requested a period of grace before further details are released, the spokesperson said.
No further details about the soldier's identity or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available.
By Faig Mahmudov