British Vogue appoints first male Editor-in-chief

The first black editor – and male editor – of the British fashion bible, Ghanian-born Edward got into fashion first as a model.

Since Alexandra Shulman announced that she was stepping down as editor of British Vogue back in January, the fashion world has waited with baited breath to find out who her replacement will be.

Four names were touted as favourites to take over what is arguably the most influential job in the industry.

Katie Grand (Editor of LOVE), Jo Ellison (Financial Times fashion editor), Emily Sheffield (Deputy Editor of British Vogue) all seemed likely candidates.

But it’s just been announced that the position has gone to Edward Enninful, OBE – fashion and style director of W Magazine.

He’ll take over the helm from 1 August.

He was spotted at 16 on the tube by stylist Simon Foxton and soon became an assistant to i-D magazine’s fashion director Beth Summers.

When she left the publication, 18-year-old Edward became the youngest-ever fashion director of an international fashion title. And since then, he’s continued to make waves.

He spearheaded Vogue Italia’s ‘Black Issue’, which was so successful that Conde Nast had to print an extra 40,000 copies.

In 2011, he took over as fashion and style director of W magazine and he became an OBE in 2016 for services to diversity in the fashion industry.

‘In addition to his magazine editorial work, he is an adept practitioner of video and a widely followed presence on social media,’ said Jonathon Newhouse, Chairman and Chief Executive of Condé Nast.

