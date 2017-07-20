Brussels hosts Azerbaijan-EU talks on new association agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides held a fruitful exchange of views.

The next round of talks on the new agreement constituting a legal basis for cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU was held in Brussels on July 19 of this year, the press service for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

During the talks on political and security issues of the agreement, the sides held a fruitful exchange of views.

It was agreed to continue the next round of talks through meetings, as well as conferences.

