Brussels hosts EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council meeting - UPDATED

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU within the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and European Neighborhood Policy (ENP), negotiations on a new agreement, as well as Partnership Priorities for 2018-2020.

The event also featured discussions on the reforms conducted in Azerbaijan, cooperation in economic, trade and energy spheres, including the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project.

The 16th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council has kicked off in Brussels.

"Plenary session of the 16th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council has just started," Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, has tweeted.

The EU delegation is led by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

