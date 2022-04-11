Brussels, Kyiv discuss Ukraine’s EU membership application

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the European Union met with members of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers to discuss the country’s application for the EU accession, EU envoy to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

“The best start to my first official working day in Kyiv. Meeting with Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Olha Stefanishyna, representatives of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement, the EU Delegation to Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the basis of the questionnaire, according to which the European Commission will justify the forthcoming conclusion on Ukraine's application for EU membership. Working 24/7 as tasked by Ursula von der Leyen,” the envoy tweeted.

On Saturday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a questionnaire for joining the EU.

News.Az