Brussels lobbies closure of Armenia's nuke plant

Brussels actively lobbies the closure of the existing nuclear power plant in Armenia and suggests replacing it with alternative capabilities.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Brussels even promised to allocate 200 million euros for the purpose of conservation of nuclear power plants.

The construction of this nuclear power plant began in 1960, and it was put into operation in 1976. Due to the delay in construction of a new nuclear power block, in March 2014 the government of Armenia decided to continue operating this plant until 2026.

Despite the appeals of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Armenia is still operating the outdated nuclear power plant.

News.Az

