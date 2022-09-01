Brussels meeting another ‘diplomatic victory’ of Azerbaijan – expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s next trilateral meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was held in Brussels on Aug. 31, is another diplomatic victory of Azerbaijan, Zaur Mammadov, head of Baku Club of Political Scientists, candidate of political sciences, told News.Az.

The expert noted that yesterday’s Brussels meeting also resulted in full acceptance of Azerbaijan’s demands by Armenia.

“It should be noted that the statement released by European Council President Charles Michel following the meeting contains not a single word about the so-called “status” of Karabakh and the OSCE Minsk Group. This is one of the main demands of Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to Mammadov, another important point is that the issue related to the fate of missing Azerbaijanis was again touched upon during the meeting in Brussels.

“In Brussels, the parties agreed to step up substantive work to advance on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and task the foreign ministers of the two countries to meet within one month to work on draft texts of the document. This is also an important point,” he said.

The expert said he hopes the planned meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be productive and result-oriented.

“I hope that the text of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be drafted before the next meeting of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which is expected to be held in a tripartite format in Brussels by the end of November,” Mammadov added.

News.Az