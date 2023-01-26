Brussels to host meeting of NATO defense ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on 14-15 February 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, News.Az reports citing the Alliance's website.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg.

The Secretary-General will preview the ministerial meeting with a press conference on February 13. Ministerial accreditation, as well as annual accreditation, will give access to that event.

A separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will take place at NATO HQ on February 14.

News.Az