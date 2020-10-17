Bryza: Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja – violation of international law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s October 17 missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja constitutes a gross violation of international law, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

“This [Armenian attack] is illegal and runs contrary to international law,” Bryza said, urging the international community to condemn the targeting of the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“It seems to me that Armenia is discouraged and does not know how to wage the war. They do not have proper weapons. They keep targeting the civilian population. This is horrible,” the former diplomat added.

News.Az