Bryza: Baku most suitable place for US, Russia military chiefs’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chiefs of general staffs of the US and Russia are likely to mull cooperation in Syria against the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, Matthew Bryza, former de

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and Chief of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov are to meet in Baku on Feb. 16.

The sides will discuss all details of cooperation in order to avoid incidents in the future, according to Bryza.

Baku is the most suitable place to hold a meeting, he noted.

Azerbaijan is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Community and is not a NATO member, he said, adding that Baku has good relations both with Russia and the US.

News.Az

News.Az