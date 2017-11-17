Bryza: Nagorno Karabakh is an example of cooperation between the US and Russia

Bryza: Nagorno Karabakh is an example of cooperation between the US and Russia

"Nagorno-Karabakh and the fight against terrorism have become an example of absolute cooperation between the US and Russia."

The statement came from former deputy assistant to the secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, Matthew Bryza speaking to RIA Novosti

"We have completely the opposite views on the conflict in Georgia (South Ossetia and Abkhazia in 2008 - Ed.), and at the same time we are absolutely cooperating on Nagorno-Karabakh and on combating terrorism," said Bryza, who held his post in 2005-2009 and focused, first of all, on the Caucasian region.

In his opinion, now there have been significant changes in comparison with the situation 8-9 years ago.

"The US is investigating whether Trump's election staff had any links with Russia and now the positive moments in cooperation with Moscow are not in principle seen as a goal in itself, but I think it will pass," said Bryza.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated due to the situation in Ukraine. Kiev repeatedly accused Moscow of interfering in the affairs of Ukraine. Russia denies this and calls such accusations unacceptable.

