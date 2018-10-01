Bryza: Recent conversation between Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM essential to reinvigorating negotiation process on

+ ↺ − 16 px

He said the information about the meeting between President Aliyev and Pashinyan is quite positive

The recent conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is essential to reinvigorating negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, told Trend Oct.1.

He said the information about the meeting between President Aliyev and Pashinyan is quite positive.

“Their joint affirmation of their commitment to the process of negotiations, plus their agreement to strengthen the ceasefire regime to prevent incidents on the line of contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, are common sense steps that have long been advocated by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and which strongly suggest to me that the two presidents felt comfortable and perhaps even positive toward each other in a personal sense,” noted Bryza.

He went on to add that these sorts of positive personal feelings are essential to reinvigorating the negotiation process and a key prerequisite toward eventually building some degree of mutual trust, which is a prerequisite for any breakthrough in negotiations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

News.Az

News.Az