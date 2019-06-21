BSEC PA Sec-Gen talks on non-participation of Armenian delegation in meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A guarantee letter was sent to the Armenian side for its participation in the 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Baku, Secretary General of the BSEC PA Asaf Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev was commenting on non-participation of the Armenian delegation in the meeting, Trend reports on June 21.

He stressed that the Armenian delegation, as always, repeatedly requested a guarantee letter in advance.

"The letter was sent to the Armenian delegation,” Hajiyev added. “Azerbaijan once again demonstrated to the world that it created the necessary safe conditions for everyone."

He stressed that Armenia, as always, first requests a letter of guarantee, believing that it will not be sent to it.

Hajiyev reminded that the Armenians repeatedly requested such a letter on the eve of the previous Assembly held in Baku.

"The letter was sent, but the Armenians said that they did not receive it,” he said. “We proved that the letter was sent and the Armenian side confirmed that it received the letter. Afterwards, the Armenian delegation acknowledged that the letter was received, but it was lost in the office of the parliament. The Armenians are not serious. They are playing games."

The two-day 53rd plenary session of the General Assembly of the BSEC PA kicked off in the Azerbaijani parliament on June 20. The agenda of the session includes the trade, technological and environmental issues. The chairmanship in the General Assembly of the BSEC PA during the first day of the meeting passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

The BSEC was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

News.Az

News.Az