BSEC PA supports territorial integrity supports territorial integrity of its member-states

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation has issued a declaration in connection with the 25th anniversary of its establishment.

In this declaration, among other issues, the BSEC PA members who gathered in Kiev on November 29 for the 50th General Assembly of BSEC PA, expressed the deep concern about the ongoing conflicts in the BSEC region. They noted that these conflicts undermine peace, security and cooperation at the regional and global levels, adversely affect social stability and impede the economic development of Member States.

"We believe that these conflicts must be resolved on the basis of full respect for the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the BSEC member states and declare that it is necessary to promote the restoration of the territorial integrity of the BSEC states recognized by international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, PACE and the EP, as illegally annexed," the declaration says.

News.Az

