BSEC summit kicks off in Istanbul

The 25th summit of heads of state and government of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) kicked off in Istanbul, Turkey on May 22.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov is taking part in the summit, an APA correspondent reported from Istanbul.



The summit was opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He emphasized that strengthening of cooperation and development within the framework of this organization is directly dependant on activities of member countries.



Erdogan also noted that it is the main duty of member countries to take an active part in BSEC meetings and carry out projects aimed at bettering people’s well-being.



“It is obvious that the efforts without improving the relations among our nations are not enough. Though member states have different languages, cultures, political notions and economy, the grief and joy of them are focused on the Black Sea region”, said the Turkish president.



At the end of the summit, a final declaration is expected to be signed which will envisage the prospects of sustainable development of the organization.



The BSEC, which is represented by the heads of state and government of the 11 countries in the region, was established on June 25, 1992. Today the BSEC serves as a forum for cooperation in a wide range of areas for its 12 member states, including Albania, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Armenia, and Ukraine.

