BTC pipeline carries about 3.12 billion barrels of crude oil: BP Azerbaijan

Since the 1,768km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2018, it carried a total of about 3.12 billion barrels (around 417 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,085 tankers and sent to world markets, according to BP Azerbaijan.

“The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan,” BP Azerbaijan said.

According to the company, in 2018, BTC spent approximately $116 million in operating expenditure and about $41 million in capital expenditure.

The BTC Co. shareholding is comprised of BP (30.1 per cent), AzBTC (25.00 per cent), Chevron (8.90 per cent), Equinor (8.71 per cent), TPAO (6.53 per cent), Eni (5.00 per cent), Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent), INPEX (2.50 per cent), ExxonMobil (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).

News.Az

News.Az