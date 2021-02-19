BTC transports over 2.5 million tons of oil in January 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline transported over 2.5 million tons of Azerbaijani oil in January 2021, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that in general 3.1 million tons of oil was transported via main pipelines in Azerbaijan and 79.4 per cent of transportation was carried out by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) over the same period.

According to State Statistics Committee, the volume of transit oil transportation via BTC in January of the current year totaled 276 thousand tons.

News.Az