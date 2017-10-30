BTK inauguration is a historical event – Novruz Mammadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inauguration of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad is a historical event, Novruz Mammadov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy wrote on Twitter.

According to him, the year 2017 will be remembered among the most successful pages of the history of Independent Azerbaijan: “The landmark event – signing of the New, Contract of the XXI Century – today is followed by yet another milestone. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad that connects countries of two continents and brings peoples together is being inaugurated today. Azerbaijan, may your path be always clear!”

News.Az

News.Az