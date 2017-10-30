Yandex metrika counter

BTK railway becoming important part of Eurasia's transport map - Azerbaijani President

  • Economics
  • Share
BTK railway becoming important part of Eurasia's transport map - Azerbaijani President

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev Oct. 30.

"Guests from the brotherly and friendly countries attend today's solemn ceremony," Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony in Baku." I particularly welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Ministers of Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and I am deeply grateful to them for their participation in this ceremony."

"Dear guests! Your participation in today's ceremony once again demonstrates the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project ".

President Aliyev stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the shortest and safest route connecting Europe to Asia.

“Through this route, it is expected to transport 5 million tons at the first stage, 17 million tons at the next stage, and then larger volumes of cargo,” Ilham Aliyev said.

"In short, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is becoming an important part of Eurasia's transport map."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      