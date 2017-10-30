BTK railway becoming important part of Eurasia's transport map - Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev Oct. 30.

"Guests from the brotherly and friendly countries attend today's solemn ceremony," Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony in Baku." I particularly welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Ministers of Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and I am deeply grateful to them for their participation in this ceremony."

"Dear guests! Your participation in today's ceremony once again demonstrates the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project ".

President Aliyev stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the shortest and safest route connecting Europe to Asia.

“Through this route, it is expected to transport 5 million tons at the first stage, 17 million tons at the next stage, and then larger volumes of cargo,” Ilham Aliyev said.

"In short, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is becoming an important part of Eurasia's transport map."

