BTK railway is significant for region’s future - President Erdogan

Erdogan noted that today the volume of cargoes going from China to Europe exceeds 240 million tons.

The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a significant project for the future of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars rail line in Baku Oct. 30, AzVision reports.

He noted that the BTK railway will connect not only Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey but ales Europe and Asia.

“If at least, 10 percent of this volume is carried via the middle corridor passing through the territory of our countries, then 24 million tons of additional cargo will be transported,” he said.

The Turkish president also thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

